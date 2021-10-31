Arshad Warsi on 'Banda Singh': Fell in love with the script

MUMBAI : The makers of the upcoming Arshad Warsi-starrer 'Banda Singh' have dropped the first poster of the film, which also stars Meher Vij. Arshad says he fell in love with the script.

'Banda Singh' is a survival story of a man and his family, set in north India and based on true events. It is helmed by 'Phullu' fame Abhishek Saxena.

Arshad said: "I fell in love with the script, I am sure you all will fall in love with the film."

It is produced by Manish Mishra of Seamless Productions LLP and co-produced by Abhishek Saxena under his banner Ambi Abhi Productions. The film is penned by Shaheen Iqbal and screenplay is written by Shaheen Iqbal and Abhishek Saxena. It will be going on floors in mid-November.

Meher added: "This script is very close to my heart. I am blessed and lucky that I have been considered to play this brilliant role and working with the super talented Arshad Warsi is the cherry on cake."

Director and co-producer Abhishek Saxena shared that he has been looking for a script like this to direct since a long time "as my earlier films 'Phullu' and 'Saroj Ka Rishta' were on social issues but 'Banda Singh' is about survival. I am quite thrilled to go on floors and roll the film with Arshad, Meher and the rest of the cast."

Producer Manish Mishra tells added that when he heard the story, it took him "hardly (a) few seconds" to go ahead and back it.

Writer Shaheen Iqbal added: "After 'Phullu', me and Abhishek have teamed up again for 'Banda Singh' which is based on true events. I feel that this untold story needs to be talked about."

SOURCE : IANS