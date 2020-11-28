Arshad Warsi joins the cast of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon starrer ‘Bachchan Pandey’

MUMBAI: Akshay Kumar is on a roll, the actor has a great lineup of movies and one of the much talked about upcoming movies of Khiladi Kumar is ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ever since the first look of his movie was out fans have been eagerly waiting for more updates about the film. The film, which also stars Kriti Sanon, has now roped in Arshad Warsi.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the makers of ‘Bachchan Pandey’ wanted someone who could match Akshay’s comic timing and they found him in none other than Arshad Warsi. Arshad will be seen playing Akshay’s friend in the movie. His character will reportedly have multiple shades with a special look.

Although Akshay and Arshad have never worked together, they have been part of the ‘Jolly LLB’ franchise. It would be interesting to watch the two ace actors together on the silver screen.

Kriti Sanon, on the other hand, will be seen playing the role of a journalist who dreams of becoming a director.

Team ‘Bachchan Pandey’ will reportedly start shooting from January 2021 in Jaisalmer and continue till March. They have planned to shoot in places like Gadisar Lake and Jaisalkot. The report also added that another A-list actress will soon be joining the cast.

On the work front, Akshay also has films like ‘Bell Bottom’ in his kitty which also stars Vaani Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, and Lara Dutta in key roles.

