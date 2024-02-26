Arshya Khullar: Sexy Siren! THIS Pal pal Dil ke Paas actress is here to set the hotness bar high with her sizzling hot looks

Now there are times when the fans of the actress keep waiting for more updates. So this time, while you wait for Arshya Khullar’s updates, we are here to show you some of the hot looks that will leave you wanting for more.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:33
movie_image: 
Arshya Khullar

MUMBAI: Indian actress Arshya Khullar has majorly worked in the Hindi film induatry and spread her magic through her amazing performances in movies like Helicopter Eela starring Kajol and Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas starring Karan Deol and Sahher Bambba.

Also read - Sexy! Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas and Helicopter Eela actress Arshya Khullar is too hot to handle in these pictures

The movies were loved by the audiences and was her performance in the movies. The actress has spread her magic not just through her acting skills but also with her unmatched hot looks. The actress has a strong presence online and is loved by her fans.

Arshya Khullar has a strong fan base and at times she has crashed the internet by dropping some bold and hot looks on social media. The actress recently closed her old account and started with a new account wherein she still has some of her hot pictures.

Arshya Khullar has looks to die for and her fans know this very well. While there are a lot of actresses who have the looks to steal our hearts, Arshya is raising the bar of hotness for sure. The fans always like to see her updates to know more about her personal and professional aspects of life and the actress happily posts stories and flaunts her beauty.

Now there are times when the fans of the actress keep waiting for more updates. So this time, while you wait for Arshya Khullar’s updates, we are here to show you some of the hot looks that will leave you wanting for more. Take a look at the pictures below:

As we can see in the pictures, the actress really knows how to grab all the attention with her hot and sexy looks.

Also read - Happy Birthday! Its Karan Deol’s birthday and Rajveer Deol has the sweetest message for his elder brother, check it out

Tell us what you think about Arshya Khullar in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.

Arshya Khullar Kajol Karan Deol Helicopter Eela Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas Hindi movies Arshya Khullar Hot Arshya Khullar sexy Arshya Khullar movies hot Hindi movie actresses Hot Bollywood actresses Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 12:33

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Shekhar Kapur talks about feeling 'Froze' for THIS reason after recalling a conversation about 'Masoom’
MUMBAI: Renowned director Shekhar Kapur has directed several noteworthy films, including Masoom (1983), and will direct...
Arshya Khullar: Sexy Siren! THIS Pal pal Dil ke Paas actress is here to set the hotness bar high with her sizzling hot looks
MUMBAI: Indian actress Arshya Khullar has majorly worked in the Hindi film induatry and spread her magic through her...
Mehndi Wala Ghar actor Shehzad Shaikh opens up on taking inspiration from actors like Harshad Chopda, Jennifer Winget
MUMBAI: Mehndi Wala Ghar is receiving love and appreciation from the public and is gaining their hearts. The plot of...
Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Mira Rajput's wish links hubby to sun moon and universe
MUMBAI: Shahid Kapoor is one of the most well-known actors with a good graph of movies and an even more amazing graph...
Dabangii Mulgii Aayi Re Aayi SPOILER: Exclusive! Arya SAVES Kasturi from Janrao's gunshot
MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television, known for its commitment to diverse storytelling and compelling characters, is...
Captain Marvel actor Kenneth Mitchell passes away at 49 due to ALS complications
MUMBAI: Well known Canadian actor Kenneth Mitchell who was renowned for his roles in movies like Star Trek: Discovery,...
Recent Stories
Shekhar
Shekhar Kapur talks about feeling 'Froze' for THIS reason after recalling a conversation about 'Masoom’
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Shekhar
Shekhar Kapur talks about feeling 'Froze' for THIS reason after recalling a conversation about 'Masoom’
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor Birthday: Mira Rajput's wish links hubby to sun moon and universe
Crakk
Crakk Box Office first weekend collection : Vidyut Jammwal starrer is a complete wash out
Article
Article 370 Box Office first weekend : Yami Gautam starrer set to be the first sleeper hit of 2024
Milind Soman, Soha Ali Khan, Rohan Bopanna
Milind Soman, Soha Ali Khan, Rohan Bopanna's cryptic message decoded; join hands for exciting project - EXCLUSIVE DEETS
Amitabh
Amitabh Bachchan was once bankrupt facing Rs 90 Crore debt, Wanted to sell Prateeksha; His current net worth is Rs 3110 Crore!