With Article 15 in perspective, Anubhav Sinha shares how the story of Thappad “is in every house in some form or the other”

MUMBAI: Thappad has created the right noise with the trailer and has received appreciation from the entire industry, audiences and critics alike. The movie is already being hailed as a hit for his gut-wrenching storyline and is going to be the director's hattrick after delivering projects like Mulk and Article 15.

Talking more on the relevance of Thappad as compared to Article 15, Anubhav Sinha says, "Yes this should be more relatable. Article 15 was about an issue that most of us like to believe does not exist whereas this one is in every house in some form or the other."

Thappad has hit the right chord with its storyline and after ruling the box office numbers with Mulk and Article 15 which were Anubhav Sinha directorial, the audiences cannot wait for Thappad to be released. Audiences are yet again excited to see gritty content hit the big screens. Thappad is being hailed as this year's PINK. The film has an extremely critical storyline and the director's vision will bring the best, yet again.

The film is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar starring Taapsee Pannu and will be released on 28 February 2020 while the entire nation awaits the release. The poster release had already made waves with the strong tagline- “Thappad, Bas itni si baat?” which is already winning with its impact.