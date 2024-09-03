Article 370 actor Priyamani reveals why she's known as 'DEADLY HEROINE' – Exclusive

During the exclusive chat session with Tellychakkar actress Priyamani spoke on why she is called as Deadly heroine by her family
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/09/2024 - 17:04
movie_image: 
Priyamani

MUMBAI : Actress Priyamani is indeed one of the most loved actresses we have in the acting space, she has been contributing over the time with her movies in different languages across platforms and getting all the love for the fans, the actress was seen and loved in hindi projects like Jawan, and the Family Man, the actress was last seen in the movie Article 370 along with Yami Gautam.

During the exclusive interview with Tellychakkar actress Priyamani spoke on the movie Article 370 and also on why her family calls her Deadly heroine.

Actress Priyamani says it has been a great response for the movie and hse is getting a lot of love for her character, the actress also says in whatever movies she has been mainly in South her character dies in the movie. So the actress shared that she has been called a ‘Deadly Heroine’ by her family.

The actress also shared that whenever she tells her family about the new movie and the new character, the first thing they ask is if her character in the movie is alive or not and gets happy. Indeed this is one of the lesser known facts of the actress we have come to know during the chat session.

What are your views on this new name of the actress Priyamani and how did you like her in the movie Article 370, do share in the comment section below.

Movie Article 370 has great names like Yami Gautam, Priyamani, Arun Govil, Vaibhav Tatwawadi, Kiran Karmarkar, Raj Zutshi and the movie is getting love for its strong storytelling and great performances.  

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

