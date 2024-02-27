Article 370 box office day 4: Yami Gautam starrer holds very well on Monday

Yami Gautam starrer Article 370 marks solid impression and passes the Monday test with flying color, here are the collection
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 is getting fantastic response from the fans and audience along woth the critics, the movie that has Yami Gautam along with Priya Mani, Arun Govil and Vaibhav Tatwawadi is great reviews for its good execution, power-packed Performances and some educational facts and details shown with regards to the Article and amendments.

The movie had opened to strong numbers on day 1 and now the movie has passed the crucial Monday test with flying colors, movie Article 370 has collected around 3.25 crore on day 4 which was yesterday and which was a Monday, well it is a decent number coming from a movie of this buzz and this scale.

It is the great content value which is getting lot of love to the fans and audience all over, also we can see the movie is getting some great positive word of mouth which is helping alot for the collection. Also the total collection made by the movie is around 26.15 crore at the Pan India market and the movie has collected around 31.8 crore at the international market.

We won't be wrong in saying that the movie Article 370 can be the first sleeper hit of 2024, what are your views on this number and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

