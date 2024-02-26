Article 370 Box Office first weekend : Yami Gautam starrer set to be the first sleeper hit of 2024

Movie Article 370 starring Yami Gautam in the lead is getting fantastic response from the fans and this can be seen from the collections
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 is getting q big Thumbs Up from the fans and audience all over ever since it has hit the big screens, the movie is getting loved for some lesser known factual details and acting as educational tool for many. Also the performance of over actor especially Yami Gautam is getting strong and positive reed back. Well the movie is getting strong benefit of the strong positive word of mouth too.

The movie is attracting more and more footfalls at the cinema halls and this can be seen from the collection of the movie. Movie Article 370 has collected around 9.6 crore on its Sunday which was yesterday and the total collection made by the movie is 22.8 crore at the Pan India market. 

Indeed we can see the graph of collection going upwards and the reason is the good content and dome great message oriented movie with great performances. Indeed it has been a treat to watch the work of the actress Yami Gautam and we shall look forward to see some more of powerful performances coming from the side of the actress in the coming days.

What are are your views on this collection of the movie Article 370, and how did you like the movie, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

