Article 370- Here is what working in the favour of the movie

Movie Article 370 is getting fantastic response from the fans and audience, and let us see what is working in the favour of the movie
Article

MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 is the talk of the town ever since it has hit the big screens, the movie that has Yami Gautam along with Arun Govil and Priya Mani and Vaibhav Tatwawadi is getting fantastic response from the fans and audience all over, the movie was released on 23rd February facing clash with Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa has that has Vidyut Jammwal, Arjun Rampal along with Nora Fatehi and Amy Jackson. 

The movie us getting loved not only for great content but also for some power-packed Performances, well now let us see what is actually working in the favour of the movie 

Strong screenplay and writing 

Movie Article 370 has seen good screenplay and writing, there are hardly any scenes or portions which looked little dragged, well our eyes were glues while watching the movie as it was a good piece of work, also the storytelling was also good and kept us hooked and booked till last.

Powerful performances

Indeed we have seen some great and fantastic Performances coming from every actor present in the movie, especially watching Yami Gautam was a treat and she had indeed delivered one power-packed Performance, with her Movie choices and her character off lately she has created a good fan base who are now looking for some different and intense Characters from the actress.

Also read - Must read! Yami Gautam emphasizes the significance of the 'Scripting Process' and offers insight into her experience working on Article 370

Raw data and informative 

The movie has touched many angles where involved the raw data and some real incidents, well the movie has digged past and history of few topics which is very informative for mny of us and the movie has acted as an educational tool for many.

Strong dialogues 

We have seen the movie got some Strong dialogues from every actor which has given many Goosebumps moments in the movie, we can see many Strong clap worthy dialogues wherecthe theaters have turned into stadium and these dialogues were loved by the Audience.

Indeed these were the elements which are getting lot of love from the fans for the movie Article 370, what are your views on these elements and what did you like the most in the movie Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

Also read - Crakk vs Article 370 day 1 box office prediction – One film set to surprise; the other a washout

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 18:19

