Article 370 weekend predictions- Yami Gautam starrer set to pull off major surprise

Article 370 is heading for a decent weekend, this Yami Gautam starrer is a getting a Thumbs Up, here are the weekend predictions
MUMBAI: Movie Article 370 starring Yami Gautam in the leading has been the talk of the town ever the trailer, well we cannot forget some great work coming from the side of the actress Yami Gautam on ott, and this movie has indeed raised the bar of expectations. The movie has finally hit the big screens and opened to strong positive response from the fans, audience and critics.

Also read - Must read! Yami Gautam emphasizes the significance of the 'Scripting Process' and offers insight into her experience working on Article 370

The movie has collected a good number on day 1 which was yesterday, the movie has collected around 6 crores and it is a good figure after facing a clash with movie Crakk-Jeetega Toh Jiyegaa starring Vidyut Jammwal, also it was a move that had attracted the footfalls on the national cinema lovers day at the ticket rates of rupees 99. Well the buzz and early reports of the movie Article 370 is good and the movie can head for a weekend of around 15 to 17 crores, well if this continues the Monday looks good for the movie, and it will pass the Monday test will flying colors.

The movie is also getting a good and strong positive word of mouth, also the collection will rise on Sunday for sure. Well having said all these points movie Article 370 can be the first sleepr succes of the year 2024. 

What are your views on this early prediction and how did you like the movie Article 370, do let us know in the comment section below. 

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

