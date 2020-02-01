Arun Shankar ropes in Meet Bros for his film

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Arun Shankar is currently working on a film that is a wholesome family entertainer with a strong social and environmental cause for the audience. It will have the popular musical duo Meet Bros compose the opening track. 'I have always been an admirer of their work and after hearing their songs in Dream Girl, I was sure that they will compose the dance track for me', Arun says.

Arun, who will be launching a newcomer with this film, is also currently finalising on the female lead and other lead actors. Arun adds, 'We are currently auditioning and meeting potential artist and we shall soon be finalising our entire cast in the coming days, keeping our shoot dates in mind'.

The film will be shot in its entirety in Delhi and Noida. It is set to release in the later half of 2020.

