Is Aryan Khan dating Russian model Larissa Bonesi? Here's what we know

Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the country. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son often make headlines. Be it for his appearances, his videos, his looks and even dating rumours.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 01:02
movie_image: 
Aryan

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the country. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son often make headlines. Be it for his appearances, his videos, his looks and even dating rumours. Aryan Khan has been linked to a lot of people before but he has now grabbed headlines for his dating rumours with a Brazilian model Larissa Bonesi. Yes, you read that right. A Reddit post has sparked off Aryan Khan dating Larissa Bonesi dating rumours.

Also read - Really! When Aryan Khan convinced his ‘nervous’ dad to return to films and shoot for Pathaan, Jawan

Rumours are going wild about Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son, Aryan Khan right now. It so happened that a video of Aryan at a party with Brazilian Model Larissa Bonesi was shared on Reddit. A Redditor talked about seeing a comment on Aryan dating Larissa on Reddit. The Reddit user claimed that they stalked Aryan and Larissa's social media and learned that Aryan follows Larissa's whole family on Instagram. The same goes for Larissa. Even she follows Aryan's whole family on Instagram. Moreover, even Larissa's pet pooch follows Aryan on Instagram.

A couple of days ago, the same Redditor commented about Aryan's gesture for Larissa's mother. It is said that Aryan gifted Larissa's mom a product from his brand Dyavol on her birthday. Larissa reportedly posted a story on her social media handle about the same too, claims the Redditor.

The comment comes after another Redditor had posed a question and an observation regarding how Aryan and Suhana Khan have been grabbing headlines for all kinds of news but there is little information on their dating lives. Well, Aryan Khan has been previously linked to Shanaya Kapoor, Ananya Panday and also Pakistani actress Sadia Khan. Sadia has debunked the rumours of dating Aryan quickly. The actress shared a picture with Aryan on her Instagram stories which went viral.

Also read - Let's get to know more about Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan and Salman Khan’s nephew, Arhaan Khan before their big debut

She took to her X handle (formerly Twitter) and shut down the rumours saying that a lot of other people also clicked a picture with Aryan. She praised King Khan's song calling him very sweet and an extremely well-mannered boy.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits - Bollywood Life 
 

Aryan Khan Shah Rukh Khan Gauri Khan Larissa Bonesi Bollywood TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 04/03/2024 - 01:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Is Aryan Khan dating Russian model Larissa Bonesi? Here's what we know
MUMBAI: Aryan Khan is one of the most popular star kids in the country. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's son often make...
Jhanak Spoiler: Anirudh comes to know about Bipasha and Shrishti trying to hurt Jhanak
MUMBAI: Star Plus’ latest show, 'Jhanak', features Hiba Nawab in the titular role of Jhanak, Krushal Ahuja as Anirudh,...
Trending News Today: From Ramayana shoot beginning to Pushpa 2 update- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
MUMBAI: There’s a lot going on in the world of TV, OTT and movies. The audiences have been keeping their eyes on the...
Bigg Boss OTT Season 3: Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya actor Arhaan Behll to participate in the show?
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing exclusive news from the world of entertainment.Bigg...
Maidaan: Here are 5 things you can expect from the Ajay Devgn starrer
MUMBAI: Maidaan is an upcoming Hindi movie, directed by Amit Sharma and starring Ajay Devgn and Priya Mani. The movie...
No Entry 2: Are the makers going the Race and Dhamaal way to reboot the franchise?
MUMBAI: Upcoming movie No Entry 2 has been the talk of the town for quite some time now. The movie which is the sequel...
Recent Stories
Aryan
Is Aryan Khan dating Russian model Larissa Bonesi? Here's what we know
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Pushpa
Trending News Today: From Ramayana shoot beginning to Pushpa 2 update- all you need to know about today's latest entertainment news
Maidaan
Maidaan: Here are 5 things you can expect from the Ajay Devgn starrer
Dhamaal
No Entry 2: Are the makers going the Race and Dhamaal way to reboot the franchise?
Anjini
Varun Dhawan's niece Anjini Dhawan strikes stunning pose in this new photoshoot
Brahmastra
Swades vs Brahmastra: Fan Fiction! Shah Rukh Khan spin-off demanded by netizens for Mohan Bhargav character
Ajay
Maidaan: Fan Fiction! Netizens predict how Ajay Devgn starrer will be different from other sport biographical dramas