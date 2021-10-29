As Aryan Khan gets bail, here’s a look at some other star kids like Salman Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Fardeen Khan, who had a tryst with the law

MUMBAI: After spending over 20 days in custody due to an alleged involvement in a drug case, Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan was finally granted bail yesterday by the Mumbai High Court. But this isn’t the first time that a star kid had come under the scanner with the law. Here’s a list of few other star kids who have faced similar situations:

Salman Khan

Salman’s tryst with the law is quite known one. He first came under the scanner for the endangered Blackbuck poaching case during the shoot of Hum Saath Saath Hain. He finally got relief in that case this year. Apart from that, he also had to face courtroom proceedings in a 2002 hit-and-run case which had led to the death of a few footpath dwellers. He was later acquitted of all charges in 2015.

Sanjay Dutt

As now known to everyone due to the film Sanju, Sanjay Dutt has also had his share of controversies. He was booked for illegal possession of AK 57 rifles and ammunition and had to serve time in jail as well. But later he was exonerated of all terrorism charges.

Fardeen Khan

Just like Aryan Khan, Fardeen Khan was also involved in a drug case, with the difference being that he was caught red-handed buying cocaine from a peddler, but was granted bail in five days since it was just a little amount.

Saif Ali Khan

In Salman’s Blackbuck poaching case, Saif Ali Khan was also an accused but was later acquitted. However, he was also arrested for punching a man and apparently breaking his nose over an argument at a restaurant, but was released soon after.

