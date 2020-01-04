News

Aryan Khan gets trolled for his grumpy expressions

By TellychakkarTeam
04 Jan 2020 06:59 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. They are parents to Suhana, Aryan and the youngest one AbRam. As many celebrity kids have made their Bollywood debut, their fans are curious to know about their kids’ plans.

And, all most every move of theirs makes headlines. Now, Aryan Khan is making headlines but for a not so happy reason. Well, there are some who are not really fond of gatherings, parties or even interacting with a lot of people for that matter. Now, it seems Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s recent picture has made the internet think that he is one of them. Remember his ‘not-so-happy’ pictures that were shared on social media during the New Year Eve’s party? Well, those pictures seem to have caught Twitterati’s attention and they can’t help by share some hilarious, at the same time, relatable memes on the same.  A lot of netizens zoomed-in on Aryan’s face, cropped it out and shared the image with hilarious questions.

Take a look below:

