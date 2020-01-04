Aryan Khan gets trolled for his grumpy expressions

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. They are parents to Suhana, Aryan and the youngest one AbRam. As many celebrity kids have made their Bollywood debut, their fans are curious to know about their kids’ plans.

And, all most every move of theirs makes headlines. Now, Aryan Khan is making headlines but for a not so happy reason. Well, there are some who are not really fond of gatherings, parties or even interacting with a lot of people for that matter. Now, it seems Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s recent picture has made the internet think that he is one of them. Remember his ‘not-so-happy’ pictures that were shared on social media during the New Year Eve’s party? Well, those pictures seem to have caught Twitterati’s attention and they can’t help by share some hilarious, at the same time, relatable memes on the same. A lot of netizens zoomed-in on Aryan’s face, cropped it out and shared the image with hilarious questions.

Take a look below:

Aryan khan please smile pleaaaase https://t.co/RreLPYEXF1 — Kajol Tribhanga & Tanhaji (@Ilham_LoLo_2002) January 2, 2020

Expressions of Aryan Khan suggests that he has produced the last 5 films of Shah Rukh Khan.. https://t.co/FoWRFBCWcP — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) January 2, 2020

I wanna smoke what Aryan Khan is smoking https://t.co/Z0jcH3TRgB — beerbongs and bentleys (@TomatoPotato__) January 2, 2020

Aryan Khan is the embodiment of money can’t buy happiness. https://t.co/cVqzCZrWsq — Yubraj (@YuviElhpak) January 2, 2020

Why so serious Aryan Khan? https://t.co/CYsK5YBZFx — DraGonFLY (@ChaitraSalian) January 2, 2020

I don't know what Aryan Khan is going through but same here pic.twitter.com/QR18fBwJfv — Pooja (@iamp00ja) January 1, 2020

Aryan Khan, also me, at a social gathering. pic.twitter.com/Nz0M4yAg6l — Sayantan Ghosh (@sayantansunnyg) January 2, 2020

Why ain't Aryan khan smiling https://t.co/zfclECczRA — ៣៩ (@sparkling_snow) January 1, 2020

Aryan Khan after watching SRK's film 'Happy New Year'. pic.twitter.com/5m3JSEIawv — Thakur Baldev Singh (@HathwalaThakur) January 1, 2020

Aryan Khan is 100% meme material in the last pic https://t.co/ML4I3LkRIQ — That confusing brat (@highoncaffeinee) January 2, 2020

aryan khan is my mood for 2020#2020NewYear https://t.co/RHPZapzvCb — sadaf sayed (@sadafsayed18) January 3, 2020

Aryan Khan is just me in every family gathering pic.twitter.com/9rugOdgsnb — Ashvin Singh (@a_caashh) January 2, 2020