Aryan Khan grabs all the attention as he poses shirtless with a friend in these UNSEEN pics

MUMBAI: Aryan Khan is no doubt one of the most loved star kids of all time, he looks like an exact replica of his father Shah Rukh Khan. The star kid often grabs the attention of the paparazzi and the onlookers whenever he steps out in the public domain. For instance, a recent picture of his went viral in no time in which he could be seen sitting with Juhi Chawla’s daughter Jahnavi. Meanwhile, Aryan is often spotted playing a game or two with all his friends in the city.

Despite not being an active part of the film industry, Aryan Khan enjoys a massive fan following on social media. Meanwhile, we have come across a few unseen pictures of the star kid which are hard to miss. He is seen chilling by the seaside with one of his friends in the same. However, one cannot miss the chiseled physique of the guy as he poses shirtless for both the pictures. They are sure to send the internet into a meltdown!

Check out the pictures below:

For the uninitiated, Aryan Khan is currently studying filmmaking at the University of South California. Meanwhile, his sister Suhana Khan is pursuing her studies at the New York University. Shah Rukh Khan had once revealed that Aryan is interested in filmmaking and that he wants to become a writer. Suhana, on the other hand, wants to be an actress. While Aryan is far away from making his debut in Bollywood, his popularity is soaring and social media is proof.

