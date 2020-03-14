Asees Kaur's younger sister makes singing debut

MUMBAI: Deedar Kaur, younger sibling of singer Asees Kaur, has unveiled her first single, "Munda London da".
The song is a Punjabi wedding dance track and is a remake of a folk song.
Asees, the voice behind songs like "Ve maahi" and "Chogada", took to Instagram to post a photo of her sister showing her swag in pink coloured shades and decked up in ethnic wear. "OMG!! U look stunning Deedar Kaur. Are you guys ready to groove on @deedarkaur's #MundaLondonDa M super happy & damn excited for this one. Stay tuned .... this 13th March'2020," Asees captioned the photo.
The music video features Deedar at a Punjabi wedding, alongside former "Splitsvilla" contestant Nawab Ahmad Faizi.
"Munda London da" is available on Times Music YouTube Channel.
The multicoloured outfit suits best on
Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?
Add new comment