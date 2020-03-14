News

Asees Kaur's younger sister makes singing debut

14 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: Deedar Kaur, younger sibling of singer Asees Kaur, has unveiled her first single, "Munda London da".

The song is a Punjabi wedding dance track and is a remake of a folk song.

Asees, the voice behind songs like "Ve maahi" and "Chogada", took to Instagram to post a photo of her sister showing her swag in pink coloured shades and decked up in ethnic wear. "OMG!! U look stunning Deedar Kaur. Are you guys ready to groove on @deedarkaur's #MundaLondonDa M super happy & damn excited for this one. Stay tuned .... this 13th March'2020," Asees captioned the photo.

The music video features Deedar at a Punjabi wedding, alongside former "Splitsvilla" contestant Nawab Ahmad Faizi.

"Munda London da" is available on Times Music YouTube Channel.

