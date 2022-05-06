Ashoka Thackur opens up about playing multiple roles in ‘Character’

Ashoka Thackur opens up about playing multiple roles in ‘Character’

MUMBAI: Calling it an opportunity of a lifetime, actor Ashoka Thackur says that he learned a lot from his short film ‘Character’. The actor played multiple roles in the project.

“I did this short film in 2020. The concept was mine but it was developed by Ajay Siyaram Tiwari. That time the Covid situation was bad and together, both of us, we arranged all the costumes and materials that were required for Ram Leela. We went to Ayodhya for this. It was a raw shoot and I played multiple characters in that," he says.

He adds, "Sometimes I became Shiv, other times Ram or Hanuman. We had a limited time of four days. The movie is named ‘Character’ because one person is playing multiple roles. This kala is going on from the time of Raja-Maharajas as people used to play multiple roles and that's where acting has come from. I enjoyed playing these roles a lot and the local public and police also supported us. The film received the best music director award in Lift India Awards 2021, Pune. This film will be streaming from 16th may onwards on MX player, Vodafone idea, Jio Tv and Hungama Tv."

Meanwhile, the actor also shot for a music video titled 'Badi Hi Mushkil Se', alongside actress Donal Bisht. Talking about the same, he says, “The music video has been shot in Igatpuri and the singer is Kunaal Oye. He is a Punjabi singer. It has been directed by Ajay Siyaram Tiwari and the producer is Nisha Kishan Thakkur. The music video is a sad number and is an evergreen song that can be listened to anytime. It is going to be released soon.”

