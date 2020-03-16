Ashutosh, Sunita and Konark Gowariker join the birthday celebrations of their Toolsidas Junior star Rajiv Kapoor

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 18:18
movie_image: 
Ashutosh, Sunita and Konark Gowariker join the birthday celebrations of their Toolsidas Junior star Rajiv Kapoor

MUMBAI : Marking the 60th birth anniversary of the late actor Rajiv Kapoor, the team of his last film Toolsidas Junior, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, Konark Gowariker and director Mridul Toolsidass joined the Kapoor family for an intimate celebration. 

Thursday night witnessed an affair of love and warmth as the Kapoor family celebrated the second birthday of the late veteran actor post the sudden and unfortunate death. 

Sunita Gowariker took to her social media to share glimpses from the birthday celebrations offering an insight into the love and equation shared by the team with the Kapoor family.

Recently, the AGPPL production bagged two honours at prestigious National Award as Toolsidas Junior won the Best Hindi Film and Special Mention for Varun Buddhadev in child actor category.

Based on the real life story of the director and former snooker player Mridul Toolsidass, 'Toolsidas Junior' is the first sports film based on the game, unfolding the emotional story of his childhood and bond with father, played by Varun Buddhadev and late veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor respectively. 

Set in Kolkata, Toolsidas Junior presented the story of a Snooker champion played by Rajiv Kapoor who succumbs to alcohol addiction resulting in the inability to win the trophy. Determined to shine his family name on the winner's board, his son, Toolsidas Junior undertakes special coaching by former Indian champion played by Sanjay Dutt to bag the trophy at the Snooker championship.

Rajiv Kapoor 60th birth anniversary Sanjay Dutt 'Toolsidas Junior' Mridul Toolsidass Sunita Gowariker TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 08/26/2022 - 18:18

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Sanjog: Major Drama! Amrita and Rajeev’s major face-off
MUMBAI: Zee TV is known for bringing some absolutely intriguing shows with quite unique and out-of-the-box storylines....
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
MUMBAI: Ek Villain Returns actress Tara Sutaria embraced a fashion event of designer Sanjeev Marwah who launched his...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Wow! Krish makes one last move to protect Priya
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. The show has been...
What! Fans demand Preeta and Karan's reunion despite the fact that she is married to Rishabh in Kundali Bhagya
MUMBAI: Balaji Telefilms produces Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya. It stars Dheeraj Dhoopar and Shraddha Arya and is one...
Rajjo: Major Dhamaka! Huge Drama in the engagement ceremony, Rajjo gets caught
MUMBAI: Star Plus has come out with a new show by Bits and Bots media named ‘Rajjo’. The show seems promising and...
Sad! Netizens express their emotions on the loss of hair of Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu in Khatron Ke Khiladi
MUMBAI : Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu is one of the biggest social media influencers in the country. He has gained a...
Recent Stories
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
WOAH! Netizens call Bollywood actress Tara Sutaria ‘Lollipop’ as she flaunts herself in red lehenga and a sexy blouse
Latest Video