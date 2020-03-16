Ashutosh, Sunita and Konark Gowariker join the birthday celebrations of their Toolsidas Junior star Rajiv Kapoor

MUMBAI : Marking the 60th birth anniversary of the late actor Rajiv Kapoor, the team of his last film Toolsidas Junior, filmmakers Ashutosh Gowariker, Sunita Gowariker, Konark Gowariker and director Mridul Toolsidass joined the Kapoor family for an intimate celebration.

Thursday night witnessed an affair of love and warmth as the Kapoor family celebrated the second birthday of the late veteran actor post the sudden and unfortunate death.

Sunita Gowariker took to her social media to share glimpses from the birthday celebrations offering an insight into the love and equation shared by the team with the Kapoor family.

Recently, the AGPPL production bagged two honours at prestigious National Award as Toolsidas Junior won the Best Hindi Film and Special Mention for Varun Buddhadev in child actor category.

Based on the real life story of the director and former snooker player Mridul Toolsidass, 'Toolsidas Junior' is the first sports film based on the game, unfolding the emotional story of his childhood and bond with father, played by Varun Buddhadev and late veteran actor Rajiv Kapoor respectively.

Set in Kolkata, Toolsidas Junior presented the story of a Snooker champion played by Rajiv Kapoor who succumbs to alcohol addiction resulting in the inability to win the trophy. Determined to shine his family name on the winner's board, his son, Toolsidas Junior undertakes special coaching by former Indian champion played by Sanjay Dutt to bag the trophy at the Snooker championship.