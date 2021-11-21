Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari talks about her OTT debut with 'Faadu'

MUMBAI: Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari is known for crafting compelling and entertaining stories from the simplest of subjects.

The filmmaker who has given memorable films like 'Nil Battey Sannata', 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' and 'Panga', has ventured into the space of OTT. She has started the shoot of her upcoming series titled 'Faadu' for SonyLIV, which stars Pavail Gulati and Saiyemi Kher.

Earlier, the director also took to her Instagram to share the news about the new journey, she wrote, "In the rhythm of words a world is created by humans who see a poem in the characters and then life in a story begins. @pavailgulati & @saiyami in #Faadu My debut webseries & 10th long format story including 3 shorts.:) This one is going to be very special with Santosh Narayanan @musicsanthosh musical."

Talking about embarking on a new journey, the filmmaker says, "With the changing face of storytelling, I am happy to be able to bring forth an insightful, character-driven poetic story written by Saumya Joshi. With OTT, every artist including directors gets a chance to cinematically experiment with the episodic nature of long format, and I am more than grateful for my debut OTT series with SonyLIV and Studio Next."

"With Santosh Narayanan's music, and two talented actors Pavail Gulati and Saiyemi Kher, 'Faadu' is a special beginning of a new journey of learnings and exploration for the new age audience to experience", she adds.

