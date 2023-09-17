Asin to Shruti Hassan: Check out what South Indian actresses said about working in Bollywood

MUMBAI: Everyone has praised Nayanthara's outstanding performance in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. Shah Rukh Khan portrays a cop who is following a criminal who has committed many heists, and the actor who plays him is referred to as "Lady Superstar" by her followers.

Let's look at some more South Indian performers who have performed in Bollywood and their opinions.

Asin

In Ghajini, the actor made her Bollywood debut alongside Aamir Khan. She received favorable reviews for her portrayal, and the movie went on to be a great hit. Asin then continued to collaborate with other Bollywood icons including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Ajay Devgn.

The actor claimed that the idea that she solely works with celebrities is untrue in a 2014 interview, "It is a wrong interpretation. I am happy that I have got to work with established actors. But apart from that I am happy to have worked with established actors. But apart from them I am open to do films with anyone. The script should be good enough."

With the release of the Hindi film Tujhe Meri Kasam, Genelia made her acting debut. She co-starred with Imran Khan in Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na, where fans still recognize her as Aditi.

The actor stated in a recent interview, "It's really good to see India is no more regional cinema – South, North, Punjabi or Marathi cinema. It's a blanket of Indian cinema. In the South, they have a very loyal fan base. They come from a legacy of films. I, on the other hand, was an outsider in two films. But, when I did South films then they used to say that Bollywood dropouts go to the South, at that point in time.”

Shruti Hassan

In a 2020 interview, the Bollywood actor who has appeared in several movies said, “I honestly have many times felt like an outsider, especially in Bollywood, there is a whole North-South thing that constantly happens. For example, if I’m doing three Telugu films and three Tamil films, they’ll say, ‘Oh, but you’re not focusing on Hindi,’ as if that is the only industry in the country. And it isn’t. So I have always felt like an outsider.”

She added, "And also, as a person, I have always felt removed from the norms of what is expected of a woman or the way an actress is supposed to behave. You know, this is how it works in this business. I still haven’t understood what those tricks of the trade, so to speak, are. So I have always felt like an outsider. I wasn’t brought up in a very filmy house. My parents were actors but that was just their job. At home, it was an artistic home, that was it. It was not assumed that I would join the film industry."

Tamannah Bhatia

Chand Sa Roshan Chehra, a 2005 Hindi film, marked the actor's acting debut. The actor has since appeared in more Tamil and Telugu movies. Aakhri Sach, a web series, was where she was last seen.

She claimed in a 2022 interview, “I think it is essential, in south fans are very loyal. I think they have emotion around the artists. For them, it is a very personal and different connection with them. But I feel, that kind of stardom in the North, it is of course there but I see it is there for those few stars who have consolidated themselves for over a period of a decade. That loyalty comes through time."

Sridevi

The first female industry icon dominated Indian cinema and appeared in films in the Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada languages. Sridevi reportedly became the first Bollywood actress to charge Rs 1 million for one of her movies.

In an interview, she said, “I am very happy that I got my identity because of this industry. I don't think everyone can become an actress. It`s not a joke. You really have to slog. You have to devote your life to being the best. There is no point doing a film just to be a part of the industry.”

