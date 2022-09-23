Asit Modi on Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' representing India in Oscars

Asit Modi on Gujarati film 'Chhello Show' representing India in Oscars

MUMBAI: Indian films have been representing us in the Oscars for a long time. This time a Gujarati language film is chosen. I am sure that this will definitely give an encouraging push to the Gujarati film industry. Theatre in Gujarat has always been very strong and it's time films also received the same focus. Chhello Show (Last Film Show) is a positive development for us. Besides representing India it is also showcasing our creative expertise to the World.

Congratulations and all the best to the writer-director Pan Navin and producers of the film.

