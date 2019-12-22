From an Assistant Production Manager to owning a production house, Arjun Singh’s journey is remarkable!

MUMBAI: Like millions, Arjun Singh too, came to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams, however, he didn’t know that he will receive much more than his expectations from the industry.He began his career with TV as an Assistant Production Manager with Balaji Telefilms. Then he did movies like Action Replayy, Kya Super Kool Hai Hum, Ragini MMS 2, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Soon after this, he worked in Hollywood for La La Land to XXX: Return of Xander Cage. His love for film making made him climb the stairs of success as he started as Production Manager, became Line producer and then the Executive Producer.We buzzed Arjun to know about how he began his journey in the industry, he said, “It all happened by chance. I belong to Punjab where music videos are quite a hit. Once I accompanied my friend while he was shooting for a music video. During the shoot, I began helping the production team and that’s how I started as a production manager. I remember, Ekta Kapoor’s show was being shot in Chandigarh and my team went their with shooting equipments. Ekta saw my hardwork and asked me if I was willing to come to Mumbai. I grabbed the opportunity and landed in Balaji Telefilms. In my career, I also had the opportunity to work with Salman Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He too, was quite supportive and motivated me to work harder”.Now Arjun Singh has started one Hindi feature film titled 'Bad Girls' under his own banner AVA Films and Entertainment and is really excited about this. There are many other projects lined up under the same banner which he owns.Here's wishing Arjun a very best of luck for his future projects!