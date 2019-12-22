News

From an Assistant Production Manager to owning a production house, Arjun Singh’s journey is remarkable!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Dec 2019 02:00 PM

MUMBAI: Like millions, Arjun Singh too, came to Mumbai to fulfil his dreams, however, he didn’t know that he will receive much more than his expectations from the industry.He began his career with TV as an Assistant Production Manager with Balaji Telefilms. Then he did movies like Action Replayy, Kya Super Kool Hai Hum, Ragini MMS 2, and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Soon after this, he worked in Hollywood for La La Land to XXX: Return of Xander Cage. His love for film making made him climb the stairs of success as he started as Production Manager, became Line producer and then the Executive Producer.We buzzed Arjun to know about how he began his journey in the industry, he said, “It all happened by chance. I belong to Punjab where music videos are quite a hit.  Once I accompanied my friend while he was shooting for a music video. During the shoot, I began helping the production team and that’s how I started as a production manager. I remember, Ekta Kapoor’s show was being shot in Chandigarh and my team went their with shooting equipments. Ekta saw my hardwork and asked me if I was willing to come to Mumbai. I grabbed the opportunity and landed in Balaji Telefilms. In my career, I also had the opportunity to work with Salman Khan for Bajrangi Bhaijaan. He too, was quite supportive and motivated me to work harder”.Now Arjun Singh has started one Hindi feature film titled 'Bad Girls' under his own banner AVA Films and Entertainment and is really excited about this. There are many other projects lined up under the same banner which he owns.Here's wishing Arjun a very best of luck for his future projects! 

Tags > Arjun Singh, Balaji Telefilms, Action Replayy, Kya Super Kool Hai Hum, Ragini MMS 2, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, XXX: Return, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:10 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti & Kartik-Naira celebrate their success, &more
Bahu Begum to go off-air, Abeer-Mishti &... | watch it
more videos Click Here

Recent Video
20 Dec 2019 10:06 PM | TellychakkarTeam
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for Salman Khan, and the cast
Dabangg 3 Public Review and fans message for... | watch it
more videos Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Anupam Kher
Anupam Kher
Danica Moadi
Danica Moadi
Johnny Depp
Johnny Depp
Kartik Bhavishya
Kartik Bhavishya
Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana
Yami Gautam
Yami Gautam
Shiv Pandit
Shiv Pandit
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra

past seven days