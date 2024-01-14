Astonishing! Saif Ali Khan's surprising revelation about getting replaced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali for 'Devdas' without his prior knowledge; Says ‘Nobody even told me…’

MUMBAI: There's a reason why Sanjay Leela Bhansali's renowned 2002 film Devdas is regarded as a cult classic. The world fell in love with the magnum opus, which was based on Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay's book of the same name.

Whether it is because of its amazing ensemble cast, catchy music, or excellent acting, the movie never fails to strike a chord with viewers. However, did you know that Saif Ali Khan was originally going to feature in the movie as well? In one of his earlier interviews, the actor himself disclosed the same information.

Also read: Happy Birthday Saif Ali Khan! These movies of the actor prove that he is great at reinventing himself

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's original choice to play the part of "Chunilal" in the movie Devdas was Saif Ali Khan. However, the last-minute replacement of the actor happened without any prior notice. During a 2001 interview with Nilufer Qureshi, Saif talked about his decision to go after Dil Chahta Hai instead of Devdas. He explained that because Sanjay Leela Bhansali filled in for him at the last minute on Devdas, there was some miscommunication between them.

He had said, “Though Sanjay Bhansali thinks I’m silly, let me make it very clear that I didn’t turn him down. There was a miscommunication between us on the price. Also, let me clarify that I didn’t ask for an obscene sum of money. Without getting back to me and discussing the price, Sanjay closed the chapter. Nobody even told me that the negotiations were off till I called back to find out what was happening.”

In the same interview, Saif went on to discuss how, first, he felt completely miscast for a part like "Chunilal," even though Sanjay Leela Bhansali thought he was a good fit for it. Additionally, he criticized the renowned actor Motilal, who had earlier portrayed the character in the Bimal Roy-directed movie Devdas. He stated, “I felt I’d be hopelessly miscast as Chunilal. I didn’t think the role suited Motilal either in Bimal Roy’s Devdas. But at least, Motilal and Chunilal rhyme.”

Speaking of Saif Ali Khan turning down the part of "Chunilal" in Devdas, this is merely the latest in a long line of classic movies he has turned down. Saif was offered key roles in movies like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, 2 States, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, and Talaash, for those who are unaware. However for whatever reason, Saif turned down the roles, and some of the other most gifted actors in the industry ended up playing them instead.

Saif Ali Khan was asked to look back on his extensive film career spanning more than 30 years and to name the movies that he felt were significant turning points in his career thus far during one of his previous interviews. In response, the actor said he hasn't had a particularly creative filmography in his career, though he has always made an effort to select the greatest.

After that, choosing from his captivating array of creations, Saif stated, "I dont have a purely artistic filmography. I've worked to survive, to pay bills also. So it's a mix. I've chosen the best of what I've been offered and I've worked pretty much constantly for 30 years. Some films are special. And Sacred Game, I'm very proud of that."

Also read: OMG! When Saif Ali Khan got hit in the face for refusing to dance with two women

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits – Bollywoodshaadis