Athiya Shetty is missing them the most during the lockdown

MUMBAI: Suniel Shetty’s daughter Athiya Shetty made her acting debut in 2015 with the Nikhil Advani-directed romantic action film Hero, a remake of co-producer Subhash Ghai's 1983 classic of the same name. The movie received a mixed to negative response from the audience and the critics, but everyone loved Athiya's performance. She later appeared in Anees Bazmee's romantic comedy Mubarakan. The actress was cast as Anita 'Annie' Awasthi in Debamitra Biswal's comedy drama Motichoor Chaknachoor.

The diva has been making headlines for a while now for her alleged relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul. The two are often spotted together and even went on a holiday recently, which sparked rumours that they are in a relationship.

During the present lockdown, the entire world is fighting against the Covid-19 outbreak by practicing self-isolation and social distancing. Amidst this, the actress was seen missing some important people in her life.

The actress on social media shared a photograph of hers against her 'family wall'. Several photos of her family are seen in the background. She captioned it saying, 'Missing family extra today'.

On the work front, Athiya is next committed to appear in footballer Afshan Ashiq's biopic film, Hope Solo, where she will be seen playing the title role.

