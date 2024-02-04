Athiya Shetty pregnant with first baby? Actress shares an adorable picture after dad Suniel Shetty’s statement goes viral

MUMBAI : Suniel Shetty is one of the most humble and talented actors of the Hindi Film industry. His daughter was recently in the news for her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul and now she has been making news again after her dad Suniel’s recent statement.

Suniel made a casual remark about becoming a grandfather in the near future. While fans started to get excited about the impending pregnancy, Athiya has dropped a cute picture on her Instagram page. She shared a childhood picture of herself and captioned it, “cute but scorpio”

Check out the post here;

Athiya and KL Rahul have kept lowkey after their wedding but fans are always interested in knowing about their personal lives.

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor opposite Nawazuddin Siddique.

