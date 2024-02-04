Athiya Shetty pregnant with first baby? Actress shares an adorable picture after dad Suniel Shetty’s statement goes viral

Suniel made a casual remark about becoming a grandfather in the near future. While fans started to get excited about the impending pregnancy, Athiya has dropped a cute picture on her Instagram page.
MUMBAI : Suniel Shetty is one of the most humble and talented actors of the Hindi Film industry. His daughter was recently in the news for her wedding with cricketer KL Rahul and now she has been making news again after her dad Suniel’s recent statement.

Also Read-Is Suniel Shetty hinting at KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty expecting their first child? Read on to know more!

Athiya and KL Rahul have kept lowkey after their wedding but fans are always interested in knowing about their personal lives.

Also Read-Interesting! Athiya Shetty: A Star Daughter's Journey Beyond Box Office Setbacks

On the work front, Athiya was last seen in the 2019 film Motichoor Chaknachoor  opposite Nawazuddin Siddique.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-Spotboye 

