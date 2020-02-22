Atrangi Re to have love story set in 2 different eras

MUMBAI: The announcement of Aanand L Rai’s ‘Atrangi Re’ starring Sara Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Dhanush has got all their fans very excited for the film.

While nothing much about the storyline or the characters of the actors have been revealed, speculations were rife that while Akshay will be seen playing a cameo and Sara and Dhanush will be paired up opposite each other.

Now as per the reports, Sara might be seen playing a double role in ‘Atrangi Re’ and may romance Akshay and Dhanush’s characters in the film in two different eras.

Reportedly, Sara’s character will be from Bihar, and Dhanush may be from the South, and the two will be romantically involved in a cross-cultural story.

The report also stated that Sara may also be seen romancing Akshay’s ‘special’ character in the film in a different era which will run parallel to Dhanush and Sara’s love story.

The makers have come up with a special look for Akshay. Dhanush’s characters too have a special trait that separates them from the rest of the cast. Their appearances will be in sync with the way they act and react.

While Sara and Dhanush will start shooting for the film in March, Akshay will join them in April. The entire film’s schedule is expected to wrap up in 80-90 days by June 2020.

Directed by Aanand L Rai, ‘Atrangi Re’ is slated to hit the theatres on February 14, 2021, on the special occasion of Valentine’s Day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara will be seen in the an official remake of David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No 1’ co-starring Varun Dhawan. Akshay, on the other hand, has his hands full with some interesting projects which include, ‘Bachchan Pandey’, ‘Laxmmi Bomb’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, and ‘Bell Bottom’.