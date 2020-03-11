News

Au naturel and acing it: Sunny Singh proves that he carries monochrome like no other!

MUMBAI: It’s no secret that Sunny Singh is a trend-setter when it comes to fashion. He is a source of wardrobe inspiration to many. The actor nailing monochrome looks on his Instagram, recently shared a really cool picture in a punk leather jacket with the caption, “To be natural is such a very difficult pose to keep up.”

Giving an all-out and about cool vibe with his pose held up, right- Sunny is the perfect inspiration when it comes to acing the dapper look. Time and again, the actor gives us pictures and we must say, if we were to pick between his ethnic or western look, we would be incapable of. Because, he aces each one of them!

Ironically, the actor is seamlessly natural in his new music video for “Holi Mein Rangeele”. The fans were in total awe. He showed that he has got the moves to make them move. The new song has been dropped just in time for Holi and it will definitely be on the playlists of most DJ’s.  

Sunny’s on-screen characters are always a treat to the audience. He has experimented and aced many different characters as well. The actor’s role in “Sonu ke Titu ki Sweety” still enthrals the audience of the Indian cinema. The audience’s reaction can be quoted in one of the songs, “Dil chori sadda ho gaya oye ki kariye ki kariye”- we got you!

The actor's dialogue delivery seemed effortless and natural in most of his movies. Sunny's awesome attire is just a cherry on top! Sunny Singh definitely brings to screens a mixture of swag and class that has never been seen before. The actor was last seen in the mom-com, Jai Mummy di alongside Sonnalli Seygall and released on 17th January 2020.

