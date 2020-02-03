News

#AudeinceSpeak: Who is the next QUEEN 'B': Sara Ali Khan or Alaya Furniturewala:?

ShachiTapiawala's picture
By ShachiTapiawala
03 Feb 2020 04:49 PM

MUMBAI: Every year there are a lot of new faces which come in the entertainment industry hoping to make it big and become a mass favourite.

Now among the many, there are also some faces which despite of being popular, have to struggle their way up because of their weight issues or under going the drill to understand the nuances of film making. Afterall, Bollywood movies are based on very high budget and roping in the right faces can make the projects money spinners! While there is a whole new lot come into the movie business and there can be a huge debate as to who out of the many will actually be have the audience in love with them, recently, we have noticed that Sara Ali Khan is gaining a lot of appreciation for the ind of work she is doing and her growth as an artist. While Kedarnath and Simmba were much loved, the audience looks forward to watching her in Love Aaj Kal and Coolie No.1.

With her, another actress who has newly ventured into the industry and looks very promising is Alaya Furniturewala. Alaya first rose to fame when she participated in a beauty contest with her mom in a reality TV show called Maa Exchange at Sony Entertainment and while she later featured on a magazine cover, the recent film Jawani Jaaneman was her debut.

And looks like people are already in love with her! From her wide, beautiful eyes to her smile and her acting, Alaya seems to have impressed the audience already. Well, with Sara and Alaya turning out to be stunners, we wonder who would be the next queen of Bollywood if we were to choose between the two actress!

Fatema Nallwala, a doctor shares, "I love Sara, she is not only cute but also has a sense of humour."

Tasneem Sheikh, a student said, "I have loved Sara ever since she made her debut and  now, its Alaya. It is difficult to choose  between the two as they both are very talented!"

Farah Shaikh, a housewife expressed, "I love Alaya. I have been in awe of Sara too but Alaya just had us hooked to watching her."

What are your thoughts on the same?

