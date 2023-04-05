Audience Perspective! After giving back to back flops, is Karan Malhotra the perfect choice for Hrithik Roshan's Krrish 4?

Reportedly, Karan Malhotra has been roped in to direct Hrithik Roshan starrer Krrish 4. Well, netizens are upset with the reports of Karan directing the film, and TellyChakkar also spoke to a few people about it and here’s what they have to say...
MUMBAI :Krrish 4 is one film that everyone is waiting for. The movie was actually officially announced a few years ago, but it is yet to go on the floors. Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, and Krrish 3, all the three films had done very well at the box office, and Hrithik Roshan’s performance in all three movies were appreciated a lot.

While the first three instalments in the franchise were directed by Rakesh Roshan, reportedly, Krrish 4 will be directed by Karan Malhotra. The filmmaker has directed three films till now, Agneepath, Brothers, and Shamshera.

Agneepath, which starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role, was a hit at the box office. However, Brothers was a flop and Shamshera was a disaster. Well, netizens are upset with the reports of Karan directing the film, and TellyChakkar also spoke to a few people about it and here’s what they have to say...

Angela: Karan Malhotra can’t direct an original movie. Even Shamshera looked like a mixture of many films. He should stay away from Krrish 4.

Mahi: Karan Malhotra and Hrithik Roshan gave a hit like Agneepath, so maybe they will again give a hit with Krrish 4.

Mohsin: Krrish 4 needs an amazing director and Karan is not the perfect choice for it. Siddharth Anand should make it.

Ritu: Karan Malhotra was supposed to direct Shuddhi but after seeing Brothers, Dharma Productions shelved the movie. They cannot give Krrish 4 to Karan.

Sameer: I know that maybe due to his health and age Rakesh Roshan won’t be able to direct Krrish 4. But, please they should not rope in Karan Malhotra for it.

What do you think about Karan Malhotra directing Krrish 4? Let us know in the comments below...

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

 

