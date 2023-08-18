Audience Perspective! After winning a National Award, Kriti Sanon should only do meaty roles

Kriti Sanon won a National Award for her performance in Mimi. And now, people feel that she should only do meaty roles.
Mimi

MUMBAI : Kriti Sanon started her career in the Hindi film industry with Heropanti. She impressed everyone with her performance, and later starred in successful films like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Housefull 4 and others.

 While she used to get decent reviews for her performance in the movies, it was Mimi that changed everything for her. It was an OTT release, but it made people realise that Kriti is not just a pretty face, but a very talented actress. Her performance in Mimi was loved by one and all, and yesterday, she received a National Award for the movie.

Well, after Mimi, we haven’t seen Kriti in a film that would once again make us applaud her performance. She hardly had any role in Bhediya and Shehzada, and Adipurush as a whole was a disappointing film.

We spoke to a few people about Kriti and they only wish to see her in meaty roles.

Deepshikha: I am so happy Kriti won the National Award. She deserved it, but now, let’s hope she chooses her projects wisely and does better roles.

Mitul: Kriti Sanon is one of the most talented actresses we have in the industry, and the National Award proves that. But, she should stop doing small roles, where she is not given importance. 

Aisha: Totally agree, after Mimi, we haven’t seen her in a film that does justice to her talent. So, I hope she selects her films keeping in mind the expectations of the audiences.

Vishal: Kriti should understand that now after the National Award, people will have high expectations from her, so she should only do films with author-backed roles.

Binal: I loved Kriti in Mimi, and I truly just hope to see her in good films playing good roles. That’s what I want to say.

Talking about Kriti’s films, the actress will be seen in movies like Ganapath, The Crew, Rom-com with Shahid Kapoor and Do Patti.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


    


 

