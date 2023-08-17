Audience perspective! “Are they going the Race 3 way” netizens reacts on the cast of Welcome 3

As we know the franchise of Welcome is going to get the third movie which will have to complete new cast, and now have a look at the comments coming from the side of the audience
Welcome 3

MUMBAI: Welcome 3 has been the talk of the town and indeed it is one of the most loved franchises of Indian cinema, Welcome one and Welcome Back has got a lot of love from the fans and audience and now they are eagerly looking forward to the third part in the franchise.

As we all know there are many reports which are saying that Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor won’t be the part of Welcome 3 and on the other hand Suniel Shetty has joined the cast of the movie. Well, this has grabbed the attention of the fans all over the internet and here are some of the comments coming from the side of the audience.

Mukesh – “I believe Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor are the soul of the movie and if they are not there in Welcome 3, it should not been made”

Priyanka – “I really want to see in Nana Patekar and Anil Kapoor in Welcome 3, they are the main characters of the franchise, apart from them the movie has nothing to sell”

Piti – “Are the makers of the movie Welcome going Race 3 or Dhamaal 3, way we can see the changes of cast but everyone know what happened with Race 3, it was rejected by the audience”

Akanksha – “I believe they are making a very big mistake by taking new people in the third part, people have already connected with the characters from the previous parts and they should keep the same”

Well, these are some of the comments coming from the side of the fans and audience with regards to the cast of the movie Welcome 3. What are your views on these statements and what are your thoughts on the cast of Welcome 3, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

