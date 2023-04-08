Audience Perspective! Dia Mirza’s step daughter Samaira gets shocked after seeing paparazzi; is the media making star kids uncomfortable?

MUMBAI: After her divorce with Sahil Sangha in 2019, Dia Mirza got married to Vaibhav Rekhi in 2021. With Vaibhav, Dia has a baby boy who was born in May 2021, and Vaibhav also has a daughter named Samaira from his first wedding. Dia and Samaira’s relationship has always grabbed our attention on social media, but Samaira is surely not comfortable getting clicked by the paparazzi.

Recently, Dia and Samaira were clicked in the city and the latter was quite shocked to see the paparazzi. Dia was seen telling the paps, “Don’t scare her, she doesn’t like being photographed.”

Now, this surely becomes the topic of discussion about if the media is making star kids uncomfortable. We spoke to a few people about it and here’s what they have to say...

Sonali: Some star kids are used to this paparazzi culture, but someone like Samaira who has not been in the limelight will get scared after seeing the paps. So, it’s very natural.

Rishabh: Samaira should know that her mother is an actress, so paparazzi will come to click her pictures. But, if the actress would have told paparazzi, I am sure they would have not clicked her.

Fatema: There are many star kids who don’t get clicked because celebs have informed paparazzi not to click them. If Dia told the paps earlier, they wouldn’t have clicked her daughter.

Sahil: What Samaira did looked like overacting. But yes, maybe sometimes the media do make star kids uncomfortable by clicking them when they don’t want to get clicked.

Runa: Totally, they make kids uncomfortable. The media needs to understand that parents are stars and they need attention, not their kids.

What do you have to say about this whole scenario? Let us know in the comments below...

