Audience Perspective! Did the Hindi film industry take too long to recognise Jyotika’s talent?

MUMBAI:Jyotika is one of the biggest names in the South film industry. She has been a part of many successful Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. But, do you know that her first film was a Hindi movie? Yes, you read it right!

Jyotika’s first ever film was Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, a Hindi movie, which also starred Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. The film didn’t do well at the box office, but the music was loved by one and all, and even Jyotika’s performance in it was appreciated.

But, after Doli Saja Ke Rakhna, we didn’t get to see her in any Hindi movie and she went on to make a fantastic career in the South film industry. However, now Jyotika is all set for her Hindi film comeback, and not one, but she already has two Hindi movies lined up. The actress will be seen in Sri and Ajay Devgn’s next, which is a supernatural thriller.

Well, we spoke to a few people and asked them whether the Hindi film industry took too long to recognise the talent of Jyotika, and here’s what they have to say...

Mehek: Hindi film industry not giving Jyotika work was clearly their loss. They couldn’t utilize her talent, but look at what she did in South films, and now, Hindi filmmakers want her.

Esha: To be honest, Jyotika doesn’t need any Hindi film. The South film industry respects her and she should stick there.

Abhijeet: Yes, totally! Jyotika could have ruled the Hindi film industry just like many other actresses. But, Hindi film industry was busy running behind nepo-kids.

Fiza: After looking at the downfall of the Hindi film industry, now all filmmakers are running towards actors from the South film industry. Hope they don’t waste a talent like Jyotika.

Kiran: Jyotika is one of the most talented actresses we have in Indian cinema. The Hindi film industry clearly failed to utilize her talent. Thankfully, the South film industry understood her talent.

Are you excited to watch Jyotika in Hindi films? Let us know in the comments below...

