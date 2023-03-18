Audience perspective! do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct

Actress Malaika Arora was seen looking uncomfortable as a fan comes close to her, she is getting some trolling commands, what do you think is the gesture by actress is fair
Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 13:20
movie_image: 
do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct

MUMBAI : Actress Malaika Arora has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful dance, sizzling looks and her fashion, she is indeed one of the major attractions coming from the Bollywood industry and the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.


 
This latest video of the actress Malaika Arora is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted around the city and as we can see in the videos she is looking uncomfortable as a fan comes close to her, well this gesture of the actress Malaika Arora is getting some unhealthy and negative comments all over the internet.

Many people are saying that this is not a proper way to behave with a fan, also many people are questioning the attitude of the actress, whether you think this behaviour of the actress is fair or the behaviour of the fan was correct.

ALSO READ – Kya Baat Hai! Did you know Ranbir Kapoor didn’t charge any fees to play lead in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, here are other stars who worked for free in their films

We spoke to few people and here is what they have to say

Priyanka - Actress is very much correct, it is the fan who should be knowing their borders and should not come close to the actresses.

Vikram - I think this is the problem with Malaika Arora, she has a lot of attitude.

Aakash - The fans are very bad when they approach celebrities, they should maintain decorum and respect the celebrities, this is completely wrong.

Puja - It is the fan who should know their lines obviously if anybody comes close to celebrity they will be scared.

Well these are some of the comments coming from this side of the netizens on the video of Malaika Arora, what are your views on this gesture of the actress Malaika Arora, do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ  Trolled! Madhuri Dixit gets trolled for posing for paparazzi at her mother's prayer meet; netizens say, "Yaha bhi pose dena hai inko"

 

Malaika Arora Malaika Arora troll MALAIKA ARORA FANS BOLLYWOOD ACTRESS TROLL Bollywood News Television News Bollywood actress TELEVISION ACTORS Digital News DIGITAL ACTORS ott news Ott actors Indian Web Series TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
FarhanKhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 03/18/2023 - 13:20

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Pushpa Impossible: Oh NO! Dilip challenges Pushpa that he will come to Bapodara chawl
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show, Pushpa Impossible, created by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, is already a hit....
Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Shocking! Aastha gets kidnapped by goons
MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Alibaba - Ek Andaaz Andekha - Chapter 2: Creepy! A headless woman takes away the groom
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show is inspired by...
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Vikrant Massey, Sara Ali Khan and Chitrangda Singh to grace the show
MUMBAI :The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved comedy chat shows on television.The trio of Krushna Abhishek,...
Exclusive! Kumar Saurabh and Smriti Mishra roped in for Netflix series Vakalatnama
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information from Bollywood, digital and Television, TellyChakkar...
Recent Stories
do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct
Audience perspective! do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct

Latest Video

Related Stories
Madhuri Dixit
Trolled! Madhuri Dixit gets trolled for posing for paparazzi at her mother's prayer meet; netizens say, "Yaha bhi pose dena hai inko"
Ranbir Kapoor
Kya Baat Hai! Did you know Ranbir Kapoor didn’t charge any fees to play lead in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, here are other stars who worked for free in their films
Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques
Must Read! Bollywood and their new promotional techniques
Kick 2, Rani Mukerji and others, check out the trending news of the day
Kick 2, Rani Mukerji and others, check out the trending news of the day
Sara Khan says, “I was signed almost as a parallel lead in Hamari Adhuri Kahani, but my entire role was chopped off” – Exclusive
Sara Khan says, “I was almost signed as a parallel lead in Hamari Adhuri Kahani, but my entire role was chopped off” – Exclusive
Exclusive! Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage
Exclusive! Summer Camp actor Gaurav Sarathe roped in for movie Love Ki Arrange Marriage