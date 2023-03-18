Audience perspective! do you think what Malaika Arora did in the video is correct

MUMBAI : Actress Malaika Arora has been grabbing the attention of the fans with her beautiful dance, sizzling looks and her fashion, she is indeed one of the major attractions coming from the Bollywood industry and the fans always look forward to the upcoming pictures and posts of the actress.





This latest video of the actress Malaika Arora is grabbing the attention of the fans as she was spotted around the city and as we can see in the videos she is looking uncomfortable as a fan comes close to her, well this gesture of the actress Malaika Arora is getting some unhealthy and negative comments all over the internet.

Many people are saying that this is not a proper way to behave with a fan, also many people are questioning the attitude of the actress, whether you think this behaviour of the actress is fair or the behaviour of the fan was correct.

We spoke to few people and here is what they have to say

Priyanka - Actress is very much correct, it is the fan who should be knowing their borders and should not come close to the actresses.

Vikram - I think this is the problem with Malaika Arora, she has a lot of attitude.

Aakash - The fans are very bad when they approach celebrities, they should maintain decorum and respect the celebrities, this is completely wrong.

Puja - It is the fan who should know their lines obviously if anybody comes close to celebrity they will be scared.

Well these are some of the comments coming from this side of the netizens on the video of Malaika Arora, what are your views on this gesture of the actress Malaika Arora, do let us know in the comment section below.

