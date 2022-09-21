Audience perspective! Doctor G trailer, Breaking the stereotype or looking vulgar?

MUMBAI : King of content Ayushmann Khurrana is back with his upcoming movie Doctor G which also has Rakul Preet Singh in the leading role. No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actor Ayushmann in his movies, which are hitting some Taboo subjects and passing some beautiful message to society.

Recently the trailer of the movie Doctor G was out and it opened to some phenomenal responses from the fans and audience. We get to see some funny moments in the trailer itself and many of the dialogues are hilarious, which are already the talk of the town among the fans.

On one hand, the fans are loving the trailer of the movie and the dialogues, whereas on the other hand there are a few people who did not like a few dialogues and have said that there is a fine line between touching the Taboo subject and vulgarity.

There are few dialogues in the trailer itself which have not gone down well with the fans and audiences and they are complaining that now the content of Ayushmann Khurrana's movies is less message oriented and more vulgar.

No doubt Ayushmann once again has come up with something different and something out of the box. Well, what do you think about the trailer and the dialogues in the movie Doctor G? Do you think the actor is breaking the Stereotype once again or it is sounding vulgar?

