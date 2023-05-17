Audience Perspective! Don 3 without Shah Rukh Khan; will that be a good decision?

MUMBAI:One of the most popular characters played by Shah Rukh Khan is Don in the Don franchise. The first installment of Don, which was a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don was released in 2006. The movie did very well at the box office and the makers decided to make it a franchise. In 2011, came Don 2 which was also a hit.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting to watch him as Don again in Don 3. But, reportedly, the makers will opt for some other actor in Don 3 as SRK has decided to exit from the franchise.

We asked a few people about what they have to say about Shah Rukh Khan’s exit from Don 3 and here’s what they have to say...

Ekta: Clearly, I can't imagine Don without Shah Rukh Khan. I am really upset with this news. It is not a good decision at all.

Ajay: Shah Rukh Khan is now known as Pathaan and he should concentrate on that. It’s a good decision that he is not doing Don. It’s a done and dusted thing.

Zoeb: Shah Rukh Khan has started a new phase in his career with Pathaan. So, maybe that’s why he decided not to be a part of Don 3. It’s a good decision or not, only time will tell us.

Shalini: I want to see Shah Rukh Khan as Don, and I feel it’s a bad decision. Pathaan worked because he came after a long time; no one knows what will happen with Jawan and Dunki. He shouldn’t have left Don 3.

Fatima: I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan and if he has taken this decision, I accept it. Now just waiting for Jawan and Dunki.

What do you think; can you imagine Don 3 without Shah Rukh Khan? Let us know in the comments below...



