Audience Perspective! Don 3 without Shah Rukh Khan; will that be a good decision?

Reportedly, the makers of Don will opt for some other actor in Don 3 as Shah Rukh Khan has decided to exit from the franchise. We asked a few people about what they have to say about Shah Rukh Khan’s exit from Don 3 and here’s what they have to say...
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 07:52
movie_image: 
Audience Perspective! Don 3 without Shah Rukh Khan; will that be a good decision?

MUMBAI:One of the most popular characters played by Shah Rukh Khan is Don in the Don franchise. The first installment of Don, which was a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don was released in 2006. The movie did very well at the box office and the makers decided to make it a franchise. In 2011, came Don 2 which was also a hit.

Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been waiting to watch him as Don again in Don 3. But, reportedly, the makers will opt for some other actor in Don 3 as SRK has decided to exit from the franchise.

Also Read: WHAT! Shah Rukh Khan decides to make an exit from Don 3? Fans say, “No SRK No Don”

We asked a few people about what they have to say about Shah Rukh Khan’s exit from Don 3 and here’s what they have to say...

Ekta: Clearly, I can't imagine Don without Shah Rukh Khan. I am really upset with this news. It is not a good decision at all.

Ajay: Shah Rukh Khan is now known as Pathaan and he should concentrate on that. It’s a good decision that he is not doing Don. It’s a done and dusted thing.

Zoeb: Shah Rukh Khan has started a new phase in his career with Pathaan. So, maybe that’s why he decided not to be a part of Don 3. It’s a good decision or not, only time will tell us.

Shalini: I want to see Shah Rukh Khan as Don, and I feel it’s a bad decision. Pathaan worked because he came after a long time; no one knows what will happen with Jawan and Dunki. He shouldn’t have left Don 3.

Fatima: I am a Shah Rukh Khan fan and if he has taken this decision, I accept it. Now just waiting for Jawan and Dunki.

What do you think; can you imagine Don 3 without Shah Rukh Khan? Let us know in the comments below...


Also Read: Must Read! Here’s a list of actors who can replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.


 

Shah Rukh Khan Don 3 Don Don 2 Farhan Akhtar Ritesh Sidhwani Priyanka Chopra JAWAN Dunki Movie News TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 05/17/2023 - 07:52

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Audience Perspective! Don 3 without Shah Rukh Khan; will that be a good decision?
MUMBAI:One of the most popular characters played by Shah Rukh Khan is Don in the Don franchise. The first installment...
Trending! From Vicky Kaushal to superstar Shahrukh Khan have a look at the trending news of the day
MUMBAI:Tellychakkar has been upfront with regards to delivering some great news from the entertainment world, and now...
Pandya Store: Stubborn! Shiva determined to marry, Dhara assures Raavi to make everything right
MUMBAI:Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s hearts with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Exclusive! “Acting is my first love and want to some challenging roles” Nirav Soni
MUMBAI:Actor Nirav Soni has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with his acting and writing contribution...
Exciting! Check out the much awaited look of actor Shalin Bhanot from the OTT show Inspector Avinash
MUMBAI:Ott show Inspector Avinash has been the talk of the town down ever since the show was in the making, the show...
Wow! Parul Gulati’s trip to Maldives is all about beaches and karaoke night
MUMBAI:Actress Parul Gulati is no doubt one of the most loved actresses we have in acting industry, over the time with...
Recent Stories
Audience Perspective! Don 3 without Shah Rukh Khan; will that be a good decision?
Audience Perspective! Don 3 without Shah Rukh Khan; will that be a good decision?
Latest Video
Related Stories
Trending! From Vicky Kaushal to superstar Shahrukh Khan have a look at the trending news of the day
Trending! From Vicky Kaushal to superstar Shahrukh Khan have a look at the trending news of the day
Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’
Awww! Katrina Kaif wishes Vicky Kaushal with a sweet post on his birthday; fans call them ‘adorable’
Parineeti Chopra
Funny! Parineeti Chopra leaves from Delhi, writes a romantic post; netizens have hilarious reactions to it
Shah Rukh Khan
Must Read! Here’s a list of actors who can replace Shah Rukh Khan as Don in Don 3
The Kerala Story
Must Read! The Kerala Story and IB71 box office collection: Adah Sharma starrer collects double digit on its second Monday; Vidyut Jammwal’s film drops but stays steady
Nirav Soni
Exclusive! Tedhi Medhi Kahaniyaan and Na Bole Tum Na Maine Kuch Kaha actor Nirav Soni to be seen in Mission Laila