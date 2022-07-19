Audience Perspective! First Katrina Kaif and now Vaani Kapoor, is YRF using actresses as a showpiece in their movies?

MUMBAI: Do you remember the movie Thugs of Hindustan which had Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan in the leading role and also had Katrina Kaif? How can we forget this movie which had created a strong mark in the hearts and minds of the fans and then flopped. As we all know Katrina Kaif was seen less in the movie. The actress had hardly anything to offer in the movie.

Ever since the trailer of the movie Shamshera is out, it is giving the same vibe. A section of social media users is saying that actress Vaani Kapoor from the movie Shamshera is giving the same vibe that Katrina Kaif from the movie Thugs of Hindustan gave.

ALSO READ – (Shocking! Here is why Yash Raj Films ban Shraddha Kapoor from their movies)

Well, do you think even Vani Kapoor has little to offer the movie Shamshera? Do you think YRF is using the actresses only as the showpiece in their movies and just for item numbers? Check out the comments of netizens.

Prakash - I think so. Yash Raj Films is using actresses just like showpieces and just for item numbers. Earlier it was Katrina Kaif in the movie Thugs of Hindustan and now it is Vaani Kapoor in the movie Shamshera.

Hemant - I am getting the same vibe of Katrina Kaif from the movie Thugs of Hindustan looking at Vani Kapoor in the movie Shamshera and I think she has nothing to offer in the storyline.

Priyanka - I believe it is too early to say anything we cannot assume just by the trailer but I am getting similar Vibes of Katrina Kaif from the movie Thugs of Hindustan

Sonali - It is correct that Yash Raj film does not know how to conduct and present their actresses in their movies, and Vani Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are the perfect examples.

Well, these are the comments coming from the side of netizens with regards to the production house Yash Raj Films and how they present their actresses in their movies.

What are your views on this, do let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ – (Wow! These pictures of Sophie Choudry are giving major fitness motivation)