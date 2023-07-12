Audience perspective! "If not you then it should SS Rajamouli" netizens reacts as they hear Prashant Neel may not direct KGF 3

There are many reports which are saying that Prashant neel may nor direct the 3rd part of KGF, check out the reactions of the fans
Prashant Neel

MUMBAI : Indeed one of the most loved pan India movie is KGF starring rocking Star YAsh, the movie that has 2 parts was loved for the great action and the storytelling along with the style of the actor Yash, well the movie maker Prashanth Neel was immensely love for the movie and the fans are now all over waiting for the 3rd part of the movie.

Well now there are many reports that are saying that Prashanth Neel may not direct the 3rd part of KGF, yes you heard right, there are reports that are saying Prashanth Neel may not be associate with KGF 3 and this news has grabbed the attention and the fans are now wondering who will be directing the movie.

Having said that here are the comments that are the reaction on this news

Prakash – “We really want to see the swag and style created by Prashanth Neel and no one can match, e want him only”

Pooja – “Cant even inmagine movie KGF 3 without the name Prashanth Neel, the movie will be a flop if not directed by Prashanth Neel”

Aakash – “If not Prashanth Neel, only one man can match the swag and action ad that is SS Rajamouli, it will be a treat to see the KGF world with the eyes of SS Rajamouli”

Priyanka – “No Prashanth Neel no KGF3, I really cannot imagine the movie made by other, please Prashanth Neel come back with KGF3”

Well these are comments coming from the fans all over the internet as they are in shock to see the news and reports of Prashanth Neel not directing the 3rd part, well there nothing official about it, but who do you think which director other Prashanth Neel can direct the movie KGF3, do let us know in the comment section below.

