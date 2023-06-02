Audience Perspective! Is Kangana Ranaut’s story about being spied on a real one or fictitious?

Kangana Ranaut recently posted on social media that she is being spied on and it is a nepo kid behind it. She also stated that the star kid’s wife is also supporting her in this. Read on to know more...
Audience Perspective! Is Kangana Ranaut’s story about being spied on a real one or fictitious?

MUMBAI : Kangana Ranaut is one actress who has always spoken her heart out without being scared. Her Instagram posts and stories grab everyone’s attention. Yesterday, on her Insta story, she shared a post in which she hinted that she is being spied. She also claimed that her WhatsApp data is being leaked and blamed a nepo kid for the same. Without taking any names she claimed that the star kid’s wife is also supporting him. Check out the posts below...

A lot of people on social media are claiming that Kangana is hinting at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and even KRK has tweeted that Kangana is accusing Ranbir and Alia. Well now, only Kangana can reveal who according to her is actually spying on her.

We spoke to a few people and asked them about their views on Kangana’s claims of being spied on.

Arjun: Why will someone spy her? She is a star and that’s why photographers reach to click her. But, if she feels something is fishy, she should file a complaint.

Vikram: Kangana Ranaut feels everything around is just about her. People in Bollywood have other things to do.

Tara: If Kangana has written such a long post and has made so many claims, there might be truth behind it. She is the one who can expose Bollywood.

Jinal: After Hrithik Roshan, now she is behind Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. She should take a break from social media and concentrate on her movies.

Tarush: WhatsApp details being leaked and being spied on is a big claim. If Kangana actually feels that she needs to do something about it rather than just posting on social media.

What do you have to say about Kangana Ranaut’s claims? Let us know in the comments below...

Talking about Kangana’s movies, the actress will be seen in Tejas, Emergency, Sita: The Incarnation, Chandramukhi 2, and Noti Binodini biopic.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

