Audience Perspective! Netizens feel Janhvi Kapoor should do more of original content rather than remakes after watching the teaser of Mili

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is now one of the most loved actresses from the new generation. Right from her debut, she has won the hearts of millions not only with her acting but also with her cuteness. Currently, the actress is the talk of the town for her upcoming movie titled, 'Mili' which is the official remake of Malayalam movie titled 'Helen'.

The teaser indicates that it is going to be one of the best performances coming from the side of actress. As we know, Janhvi Kapoor has been part of the industry for quite some time. The audience seems to be drawn to more original content and wishes that Janhvi would use her craft for the same.

Having said that, we got the opportunity to speak with the audience with regards to what type of movies actress Janhvi Kapoor should be doing, remake or original!

Prathamesh - I am a big Janhvi Kapoor fans and I think so she should be doing more original movie and less or no remakes

Akash - No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress in her movies and she should just do more of movies whether it is remake or original, I really don't care.

Priyanka - I am not a Janhvi Kapoor fan but I feel she should not be doing remakes but doing more of original movies will make her strong mark in Bollywood industry

Iqbal - The concept of remakes should be banned in Bollywood every second movie in Bollywood is the remake and I feel Janhvi Kapoor should be doing more of original movie than remake.

Well these are few statements coming from audiences with regards to Janhvi Kapoor and her choice of movies till date. No doubt majority people are saying that she should be doing more original content than the remake.

What do you think? What type of movies should actress Janhvi Kapoor be doing to help her make a stronger mark in Bollywood industry?

Do let us know in the comments section below.

