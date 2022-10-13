Audience perspective! Netizens feels Janhvi Kapoor should do more of origina; content than remakes after watching the teaser of Mili which is a remake

MUMBAI: Janhvi Kapoor is now one of the most loved actresses from the new lot, right from her debut she has won the hearts of millions not only with her acting but also with her cuteness. Currently the actress is the talk of the town for her upcoming movie titled Mili which is the official remake of Malayalam movie titled Helen.

The teaser indicates that it is going to be one of the best performance coming from the side of actress Janhvi Kapoor, as we know Janhvi Kapoor is just 4 movie all out of which three of the movies are the remake, what do you think Janhvi Kapoor should be doing original movies or stick to the concept of remake, because we would love to see the actress doing some original content and not the remakes.

Having said that, we got the opportunity to speak with a few audiences with regards to what type of movies actress Janhvi Kapoor should be doing, remake or original.

Prathamesh - I am a big Janhvi Kapoor fans and I think so she should be doing more original movie and less or no remakes

Akash - No doubt it is always a treat to watch the actress in her movies and she should just do more of movies whether it is remake or original, I really don't care

Priyanka - I am not a Janhvi Kapoor fan but I feel she should not be doing remakes but doing more of original movies will make her strong mark in Bollywood industry

Iqbal - The concept of remakes should be banned in Bollywood every second movie in Bollywood is the remake and I feel Janhvi Kapoor should be doing more of original movie than remake.

Well these are few statements coming from audiences with regards to Janhvi Kapoor and her choice of movie till date, no doubt majority people are saying that she should be doing more original content than the remake.

What do you think what type of movies actress Janhvi Kapoor should be doing to make a strong mark in Bollywood industry, do let us know in the comments section below.

