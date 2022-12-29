Audience Perspective! Ponniyin Selvan 2 vs Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani: Will the South biggie take over the Bollywood film?

MUMBAI : This year, we saw how Bollywood films were rejected by the audiences and many Hindi dubbed versions of South films did well. Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan starring Chiyan Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, and Trisha received a fantastic response at the box office down South. The film’s Hindi version also did reasonably well at the box office with the collection of Rs. 25.12 crore.

Now, recently it was announced that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will release on 28th April 2023. Of course, everyone who has watched the first part is super excited to watch the sequel in theatres including the Hindi moviegoers.

On the same day, Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is slated to hit the big screens. The movie stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan.

We spoke to a few people about this clash, and asked them if they feel that Ponniyin Selvan 2 will take over Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani at the box office. Here’s what they have to say…

Ravish: PS 2 will be moviegoers' first choice across the country because the first part was appreciated a lot. People, who didn’t watch the Hindi version of the film in theatres, have watched it on OTT, and are excited to watch part 2.

Neha: Looking at the situation Bollywood has right now, I feel even Hindi film audiences will watch Ponniyin Selvan 2 and not Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani.

Zaarah: PS 2 everyone will watch it, but when it comes to RARKPK, it all depends on word of mouth. Nowadays, people don’t want to watch anything average in the theatre, especially a Bollywood film. So, if Karan has made a good film it will work.

Prithvi: I am an Alia Bhatt and an Aishwarya Rai Bachchan fan. So, I will watch both movies in the theatre, but my first choice will be PS 2.

Amal: The buzz about PS 2 is definitely more than Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. But, for the Hindi audience, clearly Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani will be the first choice.

Which film do you think will dominate at the box office – Ponniyin Selvan 2 or Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani? Let us know in the comments below…

