Audience Perspective! With reports of stars being cast in Aashiqui 3, will the franchise lose its true essence?

MUMBAI:The first installment of Aashiqui was released in 1990 and it starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead roles, and it was a super hit at the box office. After 23 years of the film, a sequel to the movie titled Aashiqui 2 was released which starred Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor, and it was also a super hit at the box office.

While Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal made their acting debut with Aashiqui, Aditya and Shraddha were relatively newcomers when they did Aashiqui 2. Now, Aashiqui 3 is happening and Kartik Aaryan has been roped in for the film.

According to reports, Katrina Kaif or Deepika Padukone might be seen opposite Kartik in the film. But, with stars being cast in Aashiqui 3, will the franchise lose its true essence? We asked a few people about it, and here’s what they have to say...

Rishabh: Of course, they should cast new actors. Even if they are casting Kartik, there should be some new actress opposite him.

Prerna: A franchise should take the movie a notch higher, so if the makers plan to cast a star, it is a good choice. I want Deepika and Kartik in it.

Ranjini: If not a newcomers, maybe they should cast some relatively newcomers. Stars will ruin the franchise as Aashiqui has a trademark of giving new talent a chance.

Nikunj: I feel Kartik and Katrina will look good together, and casting newcomers might be risky as nowadays mostly all films are becoming flop.

Sneha: Actually, I feel Aashiqui is a musical franchise, and more than newcomers it worked because of music. So, more than casting, makers should concentrate on songs.

