Audience perspective! Shamshera, yet another disaster from Sanjay Dutt, might be the downfall of the actor

After Shamshera received many negative comments all over social media from the audience, people are speculating that this is the downfall of Sanjay Dutt.

Submitted by FarhanKhan on Sat, 07/23/2022 - 16:08
MUMBAI: Shamshera, which has Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the leading roles, has finally hit the big screen. The movie has been the town's talk for a long time, not only because of the film's scale but also because of the comeback of the actor Ranbir Kapoor after a gap of four years.

This movie, directed by Agneepath Fame Karan Malhotra, stars Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The film has finally been released and is receiving major mixed and negative reactions from the audience. We can see many posts from the critics and the audience's comments giving a big thumbs down to the movie.

As we all know, ever since the actor Sanjay Dutt began his second inning after serving his jail term, not a single movie has worked in his favour other than KGF Chapter 2.

Check out the comments by the netizens:

Priyanka - I feel Sanjay Dutt should do action masala in a solo lead; that is when the fans will love to go to see the actor on the big screen.

Manish - I believe Sanjay Dutt should do Munna Bhai 3; now it is high time, the fans are eagerly waiting, and that will be his comeback movie.

Prajakta - Not a big Sanjay Dutt fan, but yes, every movie of the actor to date is a big-time flop, and now he should retire.

Shruti - Eagerly waiting for Munna Bhai 3, which will be the comeback movie of Sanjay Dutt. I have seen Shamshera, and I am hugely disappointed in Sanjay Dutt.

What are your views on the movie? Do you think this is the downfall of the actor Sanjay Dutt? Let us know in the comments section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital, and television, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

