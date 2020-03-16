Audience perspective! Shamshera, yet another disaster from Sanjay Dutt, is this the downfall of the actor

MUMBAI: Shamshera which has Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor in the leading role has finally hit the big screen the movie has been the talk of the town for a long period of time not only because of the scale of the movie but also because of the comeback of the actor Ranbir Kapoor after a long gap of four years.

This movie which is directed by Agneepath Fame Karan Malhotra has Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The movie has finally hit the big screen and it is getting some mix to negative reaction from the fans and Audience all over. We can see many videos of the critics and the comments of the fans which are giving a big thumbs down to the movie Shamshera.

Well as we all know ever since the actor Sanjay Dutr has began his second inning after serving his jail term not a single movie has been worked in his favour other than KGF chapter 2 which is a superstar Yash show.

What do you think is this the downfall of the actor Sanjay Dutt as the movies are not getting into his favour and not a single hit movie is in the bucket of the actor Sanjay Dutt. Check out the comments coming from the side of netizens

Priyanka - I feel Sanjay Dutt should do action masala in a solo lead that is when the fans will love to go to see the actor on the big screen

Manish - I believe Sanjay Dutt should do Munna Bhai 3 now it is high time the fans are eagerly waiting and that will be his comeback movie

Prajakta - not a big Sanjay Duutt fan but yes every movie of the actor till date is a big time flop and now he should retire

Shruti - eagerly waiting for Munnabhai 3 which will be the comeback movie of Sanjay Dutt, I have seen Shamshera and I am hugely disappointed by Sanjay Dutt.

Well these are few comments coming from the side of the fans and audience as they did not like the actor Sanjay Dutt in the movie Shamshera and the overall movie, what are your views on the what do you think how the actor should come on the big screen to impress the fans and audience, do let us know in the comments section below.

