Audience Perspective! Should Bobby Deol do more of negative roles, Check out what the fans have to say about it

MUMBAI: Animal, the movie that stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol in the leading role has really creatd a strong buzz among the fans and the audience. The movie is directed by the ‘Kabir Singh’ director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and has become one of the biggest releases of the year.

Also read - Fascinating! Did Sandeep Reddy Vanga tease the collaboration of Ranbir Kapoor and Prabhas? Here’s Truth?

The hype for the movie was too real and the audience had set their hopes on the movie and were looking forward to it. Also, not just Ranbir Kapoor but even Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna are being loved for their performances.

Talking about Bobby Deol’s performance in the movie, the audience has gone gaga over his portrayal as a negative character. The fans of the actor wanted to see him doing something great but this was completely unbelievable and more than expected.

While there are fans who have seen Bobby Deol playing heroic roles, now there are fans who want to see more of Bobby Deol as a villain. Check out what the audience has to say:

Amanat Khan says – Lord Bobby has made a comeback and how??!!! This is fantastic and Sandeep sir has done such a great job selecting Bobby Deol for this role. I do wonder what more can Bobby Deol do if given the chance to play a negative once again.

Hema Surve – I love how Sandeep Reddy has shown the Punjabi culture so well and not stereotyped at all. I also like how Bobby Deol was introduced and the change of shades in the scenes that he showed was just superb. I think he looks better as a villain as he overpowered Ranbir too at times.

Mansi Pandey – Lord Bobby has finally made it!!! It’s been such a long time since I haven’t seen this guy on big screen and I thought he is gonna get stuck on OTT but mannn ohh Man he did it and what a performance. Although I wanted to see more of Bobby Deol in the second half, I will have no complaints if this guy is ready to accept more amazing roles. I know a lot of people want to see him as a villain but I feel he still has it and he will do great if given to do a positive role. I mean Yamla Pagla Deewana was great.

Gourav Patel – Ranbir is great in the movie but Bobby Deol’s presence in the scene brings a completely wild vibes. I do agree that Ranbir has given one of his best performances but I think the credit should also go to Bobby Deol as he did a better job as a negative lead.

Hrishikesh Khot – I feel the action of Animal was on an extreme level and I was not prepared for it. Surely RK did a great job in the interval scene but lord Bobby’s introduction literally gave me goosebumps. Though the movie was a lot for me to take I think Bobby Deol and Tripti Dimri have garnered unexpected level of appreciation and I must say, Bobby Deol deserves and even we deserve to see more of Bobby Deol, be it in any way.

Also read - Woah! Are you ready for a prequel of John Abrahim’s Jim from Pathaan? Well here’s all you need to know

What do you think, should Bobby Deol do more negative roles? Tell us in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates from the world of entertainment.