Audience Perspective! Should Kriti Sanon concentrate more on women-centric films?

MUMBAI: Kriti Sanon made her Bollywood debut with the movie Heropanti. She impressed one and all with her performance in it, and proved that she is talented. But, till now, she had a very bumpy career. While some films did well at the box office, some were flops.

While Kriti did perform well in movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Luka Chuppi, Panipat, and a few other movies, it was ‘Mimi’ that made people sit back and notice her talent. Mimi was a woman-centric movie, and even though it was released on OTT, it got a great response from critics and audiences.

Now, in the last few films like Bachchhan Paandey, Bhediya, and Shehzada, Kriti’s talent was totally wasted. We asked a few people whether Kriti should concentrate on women-centric films, and here’s what they have to say...

Arjun: Totally, Kriti is a super-talented actress and she is being wasted. See what she does when you give her a movie like Mini.

Tina: Yes, of course, she should do more women-centric films. It’s time that she starts following the footsteps of Rani, Vidya, and Taapsee.

Roshan: After seeing her last few films, I just hope she is not wasted in Adipurush and Ganapath, and yes, she deserves to get more roles like Mimi.

Aman: She can have a balanced career like Kareena where she does big movies with small roles and even women-centric films. But, then Kareena even with less screen time has scenes where she steals the show, not like Kriti who gets wasted.

Ritu: It’s not about women-centric films. Even in a movie like Panipat she gave a great performance. I hope filmmakers give her better roles.

What do you think? Should Kriti Sanon focus on women-centric films?

