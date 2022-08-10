Audience Perspective! Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai regains the trust of audience; proves good content always works

MUMBAI: Manoj Bajpayee starrer Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has become the talk of the town. The film got an OTT release on Zee5 and is being watched by many people.

The social media is abuzz about the film, and everyone is talking about how brilliant the film has been made and what a fantastic performance Manoj Bajpayee has given in the movie. Well, TellyChakkar spoke to a few people about the film and here’s what they have to say...

Rishi: After watching the film, the first thing that came to my mind was why was this movie not released in theatres? It’s a fantastic movie and as an audience I don’t mind spending money on such movies.

Vishal: Content is king and that is proved by Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. Even though it is an OTT release, people are watching it because it has such an amazing concept. We need such movies.

Ekta: Manoj Bajpayee’s performance and the hard-hitting concept, these are the two elements that make us sit and watch Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai. What a fantastic film!

Farida: I was actually losing hope from the Hindi film industry, but to be honest, movies like Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai make me believe that there are still filmmakers and actors who can make movies that can give us good content, educate and also present an engaging film.

Pooja: A movie releases in theatres or on OTT, if it has good content it will work. A movie like Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway worked in theatres, and now, Sirf Ek Bandaa Kaafi Hai has been doing very well on OTT. Good content works, Period!

