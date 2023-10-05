Audience Perspective! Was showing less of Saif Ali Khan in the trailer a good decision of Adipurush makers?

A few months ago, when the teaser of Adipurush was released, Saif Ali Khan was given an equal scope. However, in the trailer, Saif has just been given 2 scenes, and his proper Raavan look is not revealed in it.
Saif Ali Khan

MUMBAI :  The much-awaited trailer of Adipurush was launched yesterday with a lot of fanfare. The movie stars Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, and Kriti Sanon in the lead roles, and the trailer mainly focuses on Prabhas and Kriti.

A few months ago, when the teaser of the film was released, Saif was given an equal scope. However, in the trailer, Saif has just been given 2 scenes, and his proper Raavan look is not revealed in it.

Well, even though Saif is just there for 2 scenes, the actor has left a mark especially with his dialogue at the end of the trailer. A few people on social media are also stating that the makers should have shown Saif more in it.

We spoke to a few people about Saif getting less scope in the trailer and if it was a good decision of the makers and here’s what they have to say...

Priyanka: Yes, it’s good that they haven’t shown Saif more in the trailer. He is the villain, Raavan, and the actor has always impressed in negative roles, so he will be the surprise package.

Ishaan: Saif should have been there in the trailer more. Just two scenes of his has created such a great buzz, imagine what would have happened if he had more scope in it.

Ajit: Saif was amazing in Tanhaji also as the villain. So, whether he is there in the trailer or not, in the movie he will steal the show.

Aishwarya: I will be watching Adipurush for Saif Ali Khan. For us in Hindi, he is a much more popular name than Prabhas. So, of course, Saif should have been there in the trailer more.

Angela: It is one of the best decisions that the makers have taken as keeping his character secret will generate curiosity in the audiences.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

