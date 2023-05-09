Audience perspective! "We would love to see Sunny Deol in the Spy Universe" netizens demands as the actor patched up with Shah Rukh Khan

Recently we have seen Sunny Deol and Shah Rukh Khan patching up in a viral video and now there are many comments that are requesting for different type of collaboration from these two superstars
MUMBAI: There were many reports and news which spoke about the conflict between superstars Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol from the time of movie Darr. Well we haven't seen these two collaborating for any project after Yash Chopra’s film. 

Well recently we have seen these two actors hugging each other at the success party of Sunny Deol's movie Gadar 2. This party was hosted by Sunny Deol and his family as well as superstar Shah Rukh Khan was also seen attending the grand party, which grabbed the attention of all the fans. We have also seen these two hugging each other. The fans all over are are very happy to see both these superstars. And now they have their set of comments.

Prajakta - "It was a treat to watch these two together, I can't believe my eyes, want to see them in a movie now for sure"

Prakash - "love you Sunny Paaji, congratulations on Gadar’s success, please have a collaboration with SRK"

Pritish- "looking at them meeting so nicely can we expect a Darr sequel now? i really want it!"

Akash- "Well can we expect Sunny Deol's entry in the Spy universe along with our Pathaan anytime soon? Please make it possible"

Well, these are some of the comments coming from the fans and audience with regards to their viral patch up video. Do you really want to see them together on the big screen? Do let us know in the comment section below.

For more news from the world of Bollywood, digital and television, keep reading Tellychakkar

