Audience Perspective! “We would love to see them once again on big screen” netizens as they see Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon at an event

MUMBAI :One of the most loved Bollywood onscreen jodi of Bollywood industry during 90s was of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon, we have seen and loved this beautiful Jodi in many movies and how can we forget one of the iconic song ‘Tu Cheez Badi hai Mast Mast’ from the movie Mohra.

No doubt this Jodi of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon has a separate fan base and recently they both were spotted at an event in Mumbai, the pictures and the videos of Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon sitting together and having a chat session is grabbing the attention of the fans, the fans are really happy to see them together and now we spoke to few people and here is what they are saying about this Jodi.

Prajakta this is one of my favourite jodi from 90s and it was a treat to watch them together after a long time

Mukesh - Akshay Kumar is looking Supremely handsome and he has looked the best with actress Raveena Tandon and would love to see them once again on the big screen.

Pooja - Raveena Tandon looks amazing with Akshay Kumar. It will be a treat to watch them together on the big screen once again.

Akash- This is called maturity and been practical in life in spite of having so many controversies, they are together and I just love them and want to see them on big screen

Well these are the comments coming from this side of the netizens for Akshay Kumar and Raveena Tandon as they saw them together, what do you think of this pair and do you really want to see them together once again on the big screen, do let us know in the comment section below.

